Late in 2021, the NCAA began allowing college athletes to earn income from their name, image, and likeness. That means the door was opened to exciting endorsement deals and profitable partnerships. But while this is exciting for college athletes, engaging in brand deals also creates a complex tax situation. Mark Jaeger, VP of Tax Operations at TaxAct, shares the details. Visit taxact.com for more information.
Tax changes that may impact college athletes (FCL Mar. 22, 2023)
TaxAct - a leading provider of DIY tax software - wants to help all college athletes navigate this change and confidently file their returns with ease.