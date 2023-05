Bread & Board co-owner, Chef Dwayne Beliakoff shows Mike how to make a delicious New Orleans inspired dish.

Join in on the fun (May 20th) when the historic, nonprofit Florida Theatre is transformed into "The Florida Theatre Ball: Big Easy Style," presented by Dex Imaging.

The evening supports the theatre's mission to enhance Northeast Florida's quality of life by bringing unique arts and entertainment experiences to our community and preserving a historic Jacksonville landmark.