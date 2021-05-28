Bladder cancer cases are on the rise in this country and the American Cancer Society predicts more than 83,000 people will be diagnosed in 2021. May is Bladder Cancer Awareness Month and a new education campaign, "Let's Target the Tough Stuff" is helping us all learn how to be proactive with our health and to have those tough conversations with our doctor so we can stop this disturbing trend in its tracks.
Target the Tough Stuff to Stymie Bladder Cancer
Dr. Alicia Morgans teaches us about the signs, symptoms and how to keep the bladder healthy.