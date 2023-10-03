Tap into your inner art critic at Art in the Park (FCL March 10, 2023)

Liz McCoy, Executive Director of the James Weldon Johnson Park, talks about a very cool art competition that is Northeast Florida's only chalk drawing competition.

Northeast Florida’s ONLY Chalk Drawing competition, returns for its third year to James Weldon Johnson Park on Saturday, March 25, 2023!

During the competition, artists of all ages will have up to six hours to create a work of art entirely from chalk. Visitors to the park will be able to watch the art happening right before their eyes, talk to the artists, and vote on which ones they like best.

The theme for 2023 will be “Mythical Creatures”. Participants will be given chalk and other tools to create their sidewalk art. Once the time is up, esteemed judges in the art community will visit each piece and vote on their favorites. Combined with the public vote, there will be first, second, and third-place prizes in three categories: Main Artists, High School Students, and Middle School Students.