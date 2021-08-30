Melinda Emerson shares why business owners need to set boundaries and specific work hours to help avoid burnout and high turnover. The boundaries include a more productive work flow to make things more efficient. Adobe has plenty of tools to assist businesses. Go to adobe.ly/futureoftime for more information.
Taking time for you to find work-life balance (FCL Aug. 30, 2021)
Author Melinda Emerson, "SmallBizLady" joins us with some advice for business owners to take care of their workers and themselves.