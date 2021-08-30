x
First Coast Living

Taking time for you to find work-life balance (FCL Aug. 30, 2021)

Author Melinda Emerson, "SmallBizLady" joins us with some advice for business owners to take care of their workers and themselves.

Melinda Emerson shares why business owners need to set boundaries and specific work hours to help avoid burnout and high turnover. The boundaries include a more productive work flow to make things more efficient. Adobe has plenty of tools to assist businesses. Go to adobe.ly/futureoftime for more information. 