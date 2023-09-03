Take the Stress out of Moving

Andria Hill, UNITS of Jacksonville Customer Relations, shows off their one-of-a-kind ROBO delivery system that can make even the biggest moves more manageable.

Example video title will go here for this video

We are local owners who know the moving and storage industry inside and out. We work hard to understand each customer’s unique situation so that we can provide nothing less than exceptional service!

Good Old-Fashioned Customer Care

Superior Quality of our Portable Moving Storage Containers

We’re price competitive

Our customers choose UNITS for 3 reasons - we are a friendly, locally owned and operated business, we provide A+ customer service and we're competitively priced. It is for these reasons that we are known as the "Trusted Brand in Portable Storage".