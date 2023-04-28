Take the Dogs Out on the Town to the Bark & Brew (FCL Apr. 28, 2023)

Noel Blaha, Vice President, Marketing and Media for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp joins Mike and Jordan to talk about a great time to let the dogs out and get some quality time with our furry loved ones.
Join the Jumbo Shrimp for a pregame Bark & Brew from 12:30-2:30pm. For $35 you will get unlimited beer sampling from various local and craft breweries, plus a ticket to the game! *participating breweries subject to change*
Ruby Beach
Congaree and Penn
Southern Swells
Terrapin
Aardwolf
Intuition
Veterans United
New Belgium
Fishweir
Go to https://www.milb.com/jacksonville for more information.