First Coast Living

Take the Dogs Out on the Town to the Bark & Brew (FCL Apr. 28, 2023)

It will be the perfect mix of canines and crustaceans at 121 Financial Ballpark for the 2nd annual Bark and Brew.

Noel Blaha, Vice President, Marketing and Media for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp joins Mike and Jordan to talk about a great time to let the dogs out and get some quality time with our furry loved ones. 

Join the Jumbo Shrimp for a pregame Bark & Brew from 12:30-2:30pm. For $35 you will get unlimited beer sampling from various local and craft breweries, plus a ticket to the game! *participating breweries subject to change* 

Ruby Beach

Congaree and Penn

Southern Swells

Terrapin

Aardwolf

Intuition

Veterans United

New Belgium

Fishweir

Go to https://www.milb.com/jacksonville for more information.

