It's our rainy season and it's that time of year to make sure you dump excess water around the yard. It only takes a bottle cap of water for mosquitoes to lay eggs and multiply. Prevention is the best way to tame the unofficial state bird of Florida. Our friends at Naders Pest Raiders provide plenty of helpful tips to keep you from those nasty, itchy bites.
Take the bite out of Mosquito season
Peter McHugh of Naders Pest Raiders helps plan a fun summer outside without those uninvited pest guests.