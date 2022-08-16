Take Stock in Children is a non-profit organization in Florida that provides students one-on-one support through caring volunteer mentors, professional college success services, the opportunity to earn a college scholarship, and hope for success in college, career, and life. Visit takestockjax.org for more information.
"Take Stock in Children" and become a mentor today! (FCL Aug. 16, 2022)
Dominique Moore, a volunteer mentor for 10 years shares Take Stock in Children's mission to provide scholarships, mentors, and hope to students.