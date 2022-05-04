121 Financial Ballpark is the home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp AAA affiliate for the Miami Marlins. Expect great baseball, food, craft beer, fun promotions, giveaways (including the world famous bobbleheads) and of course fabulous fireworks are back! Go to https://www.milb.com/jacksonville for more information.
Take Me Out to 121 Financial Ballpark! (FCL April 5, 2022)
Adam Wade, Vice President of Marketing for 121 Financial talks about why they are proud to sponsor of family fun all season long for the Jumbo Shrimp.