Take a trip on the "road" less traveled (FCL Feb. 6, 2023)

TRENDING ITINIERARIES INCLUDE:
- 2023 KENTUCKY DERBY CRUISE: The nine-day voyage begins with a pre-cruise hotel at Louisville’s fabled Brown Hotel on Monday, May 1. Itinerary highlights include competing in the annual Great American Steamboat Race while onboard, lectures by horse racing historians and a new celebration of Kentucky cuisine with Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau. A limited number of escorted VIP 2023 Kentucky Derby ticket packages are available for additional purchase.
- EXPLORE THE GREAT LAKES: Kicking off the 2023 Great Lakes season in Toronto in May, Ocean Voyager™ and Ocean Navigator™ will each include a permanent lecturer on each sailing, holding the title of Lakelorian, The Lakelorian will lead lectures, host discussions and answer questions throughout the journey. Port highlights include exploring the Victorian-era charm of Mackinac Island, historic Soo Locks, breathtaking Manitoulin Island, the largest freshwater island in the world, the world-famous Horseshoe Falls of Niagara Falls, the Henry Ford Museum in Detroit and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
- GET YOUR SPORTS, CINEMA AND HISTORY FIX: Shore excursion highlights of the Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers itinerary include “The Field of Dreams” Experience which takes you to the very baseball field featured in the 1989 Academy Award winning film; enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime historical experience while exploring the Anheuser Museum and Estate. Constructed in 1867, the home includes family heirlooms, a family library, and portraits of the Anheuser family; stop and smell the roses at the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens. Here, travelers will explore the wind sculptures, woven baskets, Koi ponds, Rose Garden, and much more.
- EXPEDITIONS TO ALASKA: Guests can expect up-close encounter travel experiences in The Last Frontier, working closely with the seasoned expedition team exploring secluded coves by Zodiac or kayak spotting wildlife.
ALL-INCLUSIVE PERKS: Cruises include all-inclusive amenities including 1-night Pre-cruise Hotel Stay with free ground transfers between hotel and vessel, unlimited guided tours, gourmet dining and more.
For more information visit: www.aqvoyages.com