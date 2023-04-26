Surviving to Thriving: Celebrate the voices of survivors (FCL Mar. 1, 2023)

The Women's Center of Jacksonville is an organization that stands for, and is committed to, the equitable treatment of all people. It's dedicated to providing advocacy, support and education to women and all survivors of sexual violence in Northeast Florida, both proactively as well as during anyone’s greatest time of need.
Every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted.
Sexual Assault Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault in the community and to help prevent sexual violence.
Saturday, April 1, 2023 - Annual WCJ Kickball Tourney
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 - Official Launch of Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Wednesday, April 26, 2023 - Denim Day
Friday, April 28, 2023 - Surviving to Thriving : Celebrate the voices of survivors
Visit thewcj.org for more information.