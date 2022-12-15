Surviving the holiday scramble (FCL Dec. 15, 2022)

Emmy-Award Winning Television Host and Lifestyle Expert Marisa Brahney has been lighting up TV screens across the country for more than 15 years. A former news anchor and born storyteller with the gift of gab, Marisa has spent her career building creative, must-see television on channels like NBC and News 12 New Jersey, and made numerous national news appearances. Now as a lifestyle expert, passionate home cook and busy mom, Marisa loves sharing her favorite kitchen tips, product picks and helpful mom hacks in her own fun, relatable way.