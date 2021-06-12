The peak holiday shopping season has arrived. The question is now how, where, and when will consumers shop this year? Cotton Incorporated’s Lifestyle MonitorTM survey asks buyers how they plan on tackling gift-giving to offer brands and retailers a preview of their shopping intentions. Visit lifestylemonitor.cottoninc.com for more information.
Survey shows what shoppers want this holiday season (FCL Dec. 6, 2021)
Director of Corporate Strategy and Insights for Cotton Incorporated, Melissa Bastos reveals the results of the survey and how consumers plan on shopping this year.