Support Paws & Stripes- Donate Today (FCL Nov. 23, 2021)

Farah & Farah paired with Intuition Ale Works to create a special edition beer called “4 the Pups, Man.” For each beer sold, Farah & Farah will donate $4 to Five Star Veteran’s Program, Paws & Stripes. This new program is offered by the Jax Humane Society. Paws & Stripes preps animals for adoption by pairing them with veterans who will be trained to work with them. Your beer will help these patriots find a new friend, as they help families find a new pet. Join us at Intuition Ale Works, BrewHound, and Kanine Social and drink to donate to Paws & Stripes. Go to https://farahandfarah.com/veterans/ for more information.