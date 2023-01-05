Support agricultural education with Culver’s annual 'Scoops of Thanks Day' (FCL May 1, 2023)

Since 2013, Culver’s and their guests have donated over $4 million to support agricultural education through their Thank You Farmers® Project. Through partnerships with FFA and US Farmers and Ranchers in Action (USFRA), Culver’s is able to broaden the impact of the three pillars of the Thank You Farmers Project: gratitude, agriculture education and sustainability.

Each year on Scoops of Thanks Day, Culver’s gives guests an opportunity to give back. On Thursday, May 4, guests who donate $1 to the Thank You Farmers Project will receive one scoop of frozen custard in their choice of Vanilla, Chocolate or the exclusive Flavor of the Day, “How Now Brown Cow.” Funds raised will stay local – benefiting the agricultural education programs in the restaurant’s community.