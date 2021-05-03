Superhero Sharron Seitz helps us turn the corner against Covid-19

It has been a challenging year for all of us but especially those on the front lines fighting the pandemic. It took a special person to stay strong and lead others to ensure every patient got the best care possible.

The gowns, gloves and masks were important but Sharon knew it was the human connection that was needed to turn the tide against this horrible disease. When people work together and hold each other accountable anything is possible. Changes came fast and furious with new protocols to protect life but every single moment of this battle was made worth it when a patient was able to go home to their family and celebrate.