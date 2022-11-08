When the thunder roars head indoors. But we are only talking 1-2 hours of rain on Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. Most of the weekend looks nice for this time of year with highs near 90 and we can still enjoy the last SUPER MOON of 2022 during the evening with a nice beach walk!
Super Moon Weekend: Stormy Start, Bright Finish (FCL Aug. 11, 2022)
Our New South Windows Solutions Forecast heats up in the tropics but no threats at this time here at home. Be ready for a round of lightning Saturday and Sunday.