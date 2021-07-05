Super Hero Wendy Knight delivers bundles of joy

The birth of a baby can be quite nerve-wracking especially for first time parents but when you combine this with a pandemic you really needed a superhero dressed as an angel. This describes Wendy Knight who kept us focused and calm when we needed it most making sure families truly could celebrate their newcomer into the family. If that was not enough she also was up to the challenge of offering vaccines. She feels like she witnessed a miracle each and every day and reminded us life is precious.