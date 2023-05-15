x
First Coast Living

Summer Travel Trends & Benefits of a Guided Tour (FCL May 15, 2023)

Terry Dale, President & CEO of the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) discusses the uptick in summer travel and current travel trends.

USTOA Tour Operator Members Make Travel Easy, Authentic, and Meaningful

Book a trip with a USTOA tour operator member, and you're on the easy road to maximizing your travel experience while minimizing your travel footprint, wherever in the world you choose to explore. These in-the-know experts plan memorable journeys including all of the necessities—transportation, lodging, dining, sightseeing, and flexible free time—plus authentic, local, unforgettable experiences you might very well miss if you traveled on your own.

For more information please visit: www.ustoa.com/tournow

