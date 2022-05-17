Summer Travel Made Easier Than Ever (FCL May 17, 2022)

Last year, there were 150 upgrades to improve every aspect of the Airbnb service. This year, get ready for travel made easier than ever thanks to Airbnb Categories - a new way to search that makes it easy to discover millions of homes you never knew existed.
- Split Stays - An innovative feature that provides more options for longer stays by splitting your trip between two homes.
- AirCover for guests - The most comprehensive protection in travel, included for free with every stay.
