The big ridge that has parked itself over the south-central US bringing us plenty of heat and little in the way of rain finally retreats farther west. This will allow the skies to open up once again especially by mid to late afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday with some beneficial rain. Saturday is expected to be the drier of the two days. Have your weather apps handy to zoom into your location so you know when to head indoors when the thunder roars.
Summer Storms Return this Weekend (FCL July 7, 2022)
Many areas are on the verge of drought conditions but nature sends rain relief for our parched lawns!