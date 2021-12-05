x
Summer snacks with a healthy twist

Registered dietician Carissa Galloway gets our diet in summer shape including taking grilled cheese to the next level!

The heat is on! Eating healthy and hydrating are the big two on the First Coast. Remember to eat foods full of nutrients and protein. Carissa Galloway spices it with a potpourri of new ideas. As a runner she knows you need to hydrate and do it properly. She shares why BodyArmor can help you recover after a long run and help keep you from overheating in the hot sun. 