Summer must-haves with the 'Bourbon Blonde' (FCL July 1, 2022)

Lifestyle contributor, Megan Thomas Head - aka 'Bourbon Blonde' - shares products that she says will help you look and feel your best this summer.

1. Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner

Residue and build-up in the dishwasher can affect a dishwasher’s performance and create an environmental hazard. Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is the only dishwasher cleaner certified by the EPA, with natural cleaning power that eliminates odors and cleans food and bacteria from hard-to-reach areas. Visit summitbrands.com/glisten/dishwasher-cleaner-disinfectant for more information.

2. Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer

This revitalizing moisturizer with Vitamin E and antioxidants provides a flawless, natural-looking glow. Now infused with coconut oil for a boost of hydration, this new & improved formula is paraben-free, dermatologist-tested & cruelty-free. Available at drug, food, and mass retailers for $8.49.

3. The SPRI 3-in-1 Resistance Tube Kit retails for $14.77 and is available at Walmart.com

4. The Gaiam Studio Duffel Bag will take you from the studio to the gym and everywhere in between. Designed for multi-use, it is made of durable easy-to-clean material and features exterior straps that hold almost any standard-size yoga mat. Available at Gaiam.com for $39.99.