Summer Musical Theatre Experience Comes to Life with Cinderella (FCL July 20, 2022)

The Florida State College at Jacksonville High School Summer Musical Theatre Experience is celebrating its 16th year providing theatre opportunities to 7th-12th graders in the First Coast area. This summer, more than 50 student performers and technicians will train with professional theatre artists in preparation for our production of Rodger’s + Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Go to https://www.fscjartistseries.org/education/summer-musical-theater-experience for more information.