Chris Boivin, Community Relations and Marketing at the Jacksonville Public Library and David Humphries, the Assistant Library Supervisor inspires us to visit the library. Reading and checking out all those cool books definitely need to be added to your things to do this summer! After all 20 minutes a day paves the way no matter what time of year. Go to JaxPublicLibrary.org for more information.
Summer Learning at the Library (FCL May 26, 2022)
It's an important time for kids and parents that includes the summer theme Ocean of Possibilities, full of great reading, games and prizes including mermaid slime!