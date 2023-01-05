The AnnieRuth Foundation’s Summer Internship Program affords high school students the opportunity to work part-time in a real-life setting, learn new skills and earn money for their future. Through this program, local high school juniors and seniors must meet eligibility requirements in order to compete for a summer job opportunity. Visit annieruthfoundation.org for more information.
Summer internship opportunities with The AnnieRuth Foundation (FCL May 1, 2023)
Hear from the VP of The AnnieRuth Foundation and a former award recipient on the benefits of internships.