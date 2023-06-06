Summer fun in Florida's Springlands (FCL June 6, 2023)

Whether you seek adventure, relaxation, or history, Lake City, Florida’s Springlands have a park for every interest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Known for its natural beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities, Lake City—Florida’s Springlands is located in Columbia County, home to some of the most beautiful and serene waterways in Florida.

These crystal-clear springs and cypress trees attract visitors from all over the country. This area is a paradise for kayaking, paddleboarding, scuba diving, mountain biking, and hiking enthusiasts, and offers endless opportunities for fun outdoor activities.

One of the main attractions in the county is Ichetucknee Springs State Park, a popular spot for kayaking and tubing on the crystal-clear water.