Summer fun at MOCA (FCL May 23, 2023)

Kids ages 6-10 join MOCA Educators for fun and engaging art activities inspired by a monthly theme. Each session includes a trip to the galleries to see how artists are inspired by STEAM topics, plus an interactive and creative project that attendees can bring home—but don't worry the mess of creation stays in MOCA's studios. Join the Kids Art Lab the second Saturday of each month at noon, and MOCA Members save 50% on admission!
June 10: Insect Kingdom
July 8: Get Real
August 12: Inside Out
Visit mocajacksonville.unf.edu for more information.