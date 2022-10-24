Phil Porter lost his sister to the disease and has made it a personal mission to help keep early detection in the forefront. The team at First Coast News is honored to partner with Subaru of Jacksonville to help recognize breast cancer warriors in our community. This is just one of many examples of how Phil Porter and the team at Subaru of Jacksonville give back to our community. Visit subaruofjacksonville.com for more information.
Subaru of Jacksonville: Supporting the Local Community (FCL Oct. 24, 2022)
