We are going to have a friendly business challenge this year to help STUFF THE BUS!! Not many realize thousands of local kids live near or below the poverty line and do not have essential school supplies needed for success. Many times our teaches pay out of their own wallet to help their classes. Let's do what our great community always does and help out to make this school year the best ever for our local kids and teachers! Thank you in advance.
'Stuff the Bus' by joining the business challenge
We are ready to help out 87 local schools and about 60,000 students but need your help.