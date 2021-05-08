Stormy pattern eases up for the weekend

What a week! We have tracked a train of relentless rain but the pattern is breaking in time for the weekend. While there will be fewer storms Saturday with shorter duration rain our severe weather threat will rise with more lift and heating in the atmosphere. Keep your apps handy. Highs roll into the lower 90s. Sunday is the weather pick as finally the deeper moisture moves out and higher pressure moves in. This means only an isolated splash and dash shower or storm is possible. Rain will be more of a miss and highs even hotter in the lower to middle 90s.