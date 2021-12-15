Dr. Sanchez discusses the importance of nurturing your mental and physical health during the winter months. Teddy Savage shares fun ideas to get the entire family moving, as well as a few health and fitness tips to jump-start the New Year. Visit aha.org and planetfitness.com for more information.
Stay healthy without sacrificing the “good stuff” (FCL Dec. 15, 2021)
AHA’s Medical Expert, Dr. Eduardo Sanchez joins Teddy Savage, Head of Health & Fitness for Planet Fitness with advice for staying healthy during the holidays.