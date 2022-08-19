x
First Coast Living

Stargazer's Delight: Super Scorpious in the August Sky (FCL Aug. 19, 2022)

Eddie Whisler, Director of the Bryan-Gooding Planetarium talks about a star in the sky that will make you thankful you live in this solar system.

For more information: https://themosh.org/explore/planetarium/

08.19.22 | 7 — 8:30 p.m.

PLANETARIUM NIGHT LIVE PRESENTS “RINGS”

MOSH and the Bryan-Gooding Planetarium present Planetarium Night Live!, a program that allows you to expand your mind and go on an exploration of cosmic phenomena during immersive, live discussions & demonstrations.

Gravity is a sculptor of magnificent structures. Some of gravity’s finest work is generated when given material to build rings around worlds. Discover some of what astronomers have learned about the beautiful rings here in our solar system and beyond.

Suggested for ages 13+

