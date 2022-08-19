Stargazer's Delight: Super Scorpious in the August Sky (FCL Aug. 19, 2022)

PLANETARIUM NIGHT LIVE PRESENTS “RINGS”

MOSH and the Bryan-Gooding Planetarium present Planetarium Night Live!, a program that allows you to expand your mind and go on an exploration of cosmic phenomena during immersive, live discussions & demonstrations.

Gravity is a sculptor of magnificent structures. Some of gravity’s finest work is generated when given material to build rings around worlds. Discover some of what astronomers have learned about the beautiful rings here in our solar system and beyond.