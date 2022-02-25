Star Wars: Galatic Starcruiser debuts March 1

A new way for people to live their own Star Wars’ story.

Prior to the official launch, I was invited to check out the new adventure at Walt Disney World Resort. I first heard about the Galatic Starcruiser when I was covering the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in 2020. We didn’t get a lot of details at the time, it was just a teaser, but I remember walking out of the room thinking the Disney Imagineers just created a fun new cruise, on land, centered around Star Wars. After attending this preview, there are similarities to a cruise, but I can tell you that description doesn’t do it justice.

So what is it? The best way I could describe is attending a theatrical performance, where you also get to interact with the characters and create your own story. Unlike a play that folds out before you in a director’s vision, you have the opportunity to create your own storyline. From the moment you board the Halcyon starcruiser (that’s the ship), you interact with a variety of characters. Some of them you may recognize from the movies, but others are new created for this unique storyline. For anyone who is a fan of the movies, the timeline on the ship takes place between “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”. You’ll find out what happens to Rey and Kylo Ren following the battle of Crait. You’re not just watching the action unfold, you become part of it. You can interact a lot, or you can stand back and observe. You can choose to help the Resistance, or you can choose to help the First Order. It’s completely up to you. You can even sabotage a character and lie to them if you want. The adventure really is up to you and it happens in real time.

A couple things do remind one of a cruise, but with a creative twist. If you’ve been on a cruise, you’ll probably find some similarities. You participate in a muster drill, stay in cabins, select a departure date, take an excursion, attend ship activities and enjoy multi-course dining. But each with a twist and each part of the story. Yes, including the food where the second night offers a “Taste Around the Galaxy” where each course hails from a different planet. There are set departure dates and you commit for two nights. Did I mention you get to take part in lightsaber training? Two words: Fun and workout.

As one of the Executive Producers of the Galatic Starcruiser told me, this really is an adventure for both people who love Star Wars and people who love people of Star Wars. Another key element is you get to play with those in your own party and you don’t even realize it until after it happens. When it ends, you may even feel a bit emotional. May the Force Be With You.