Spruce up for spring (FCL Apr. 12, 2023)

Lifestyle and design contributor, Kelly Edwards shares her latest tips to get your home in order.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Spring is here, so it's time for some seasonal updates and quick household makeovers!

From fresh ideas to design advice, Kelly shares the following:

· Laundry Room Makeover: Kelly will share her favorite tips for updating one of the most important rooms in the house.

· Discounts and deals – Kelly will offer her best shopping and cost-savings tips while looking for household items online.

· Spring Cleaning– Kelly will provide top cleaning tips to keep your home fresh and tidy this Spring.