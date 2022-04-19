Earth Day was created back in 1970 in order to increase awareness and appreciation for the Earth’s natural environment. Over the past four decades, this holiday has grown tremendously and today, over a billion people are expected to take part in some sort of Earth Day activity. Hear how you can get involved. Visit SimpleMomsGuide.com for more information.
Spring into Action for Earth Day (FCL Apr. 19, 2022)
Author of "The Mom's Guide to Growing Your Family Green: Saving the Earth Begins at Home," Terra Wellington shares ways we can live an eco-friendly life.