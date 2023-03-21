Spring is the perfect time for homeowners to tackle all those home improvement projects, getting ready to break out of a pandemic and make a change. Before the weather changes, it’s time to assess, repair and make upgrades to your home and landscape. In fact, creating a beautiful and comfortable living space has become a national obsession while sheltering in place, according to Chip Wade, the Emmy-winning host of Elbow Room, Curb Appeal: The Block and several other HGTV shows, which are fan favorites. Go to @ChipWade on all social media platforms for more information.
Spring Cleaning DIY Projects (FCL Mar. 21, 2023)
We are going from Spring break to Spring cleaning and our Home Improvement Expert Chip Wade is here to help us through the process.