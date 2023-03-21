Spring Cleaning DIY Projects (FCL Mar. 21, 2023)

Spring is the perfect time for homeowners to tackle all those home improvement projects, getting ready to break out of a pandemic and make a change. Before the weather changes, it’s time to assess, repair and make upgrades to your home and landscape. In fact, creating a beautiful and comfortable living space has become a national obsession while sheltering in place, according to Chip Wade, the Emmy-winning host of Elbow Room, Curb Appeal: The Block and several other HGTV shows, which are fan favorites. Go to @ChipWade on all social media platforms for more information.