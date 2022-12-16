Spina Bifida of Jacksonville receives $100,000 donation (FCL Dec. 16, 2022)

Spina Bifida Jacksonville is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1973 to provide support for families living with Spina Bifida. Spina Bifida is the most common permanently disabling birth defect in the United States. An average of 8 babies everyday are born with Spina Bifida or a similar birth defect of the brain and spine. This generous donation will go a long way in helping these families. Visit spinabifidajax.org and ameliaconcours.com for more information.