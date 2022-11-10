Sophie B. Hawkins is coming to Orange Park! (FCL Oct. 11, 2022)

The "Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover" singer-songwriter is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of her platinum-selling debut album, Tongues and Tails, by going on tour! She and Paula Cole will be at the Thrasher-Horne Center on November 20th. You'll hear the classics, of course but also some new music including her newly released single, “Love Yourself." Get your tickets at thcenter.org.