Something to Smile About: Thrills and chills at Wild Adventures and Splash Island Park in Valdosta (FCL April 15, 2022)

There's something for everyone at Wild Adventures, one of the most affordable theme parks in the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

The park will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Wild Adventures and Splash Island Park has something for both thrill and chill-seekers. If you're looking for a thrill, the Tail Spin reaches dizzying speeds and spins around and around before launching you 50 feet toward the sky and careening up another 50 feet in the opposite direction. Riders sit along the edge of the disk-shaped platform, facing outward on motorcycle-like seats as it rotates toward the sky.

If you're looking for a chill, you can drop down from Bonzai Pipelines and Kona Cliffs, splash around in a huge wave pool at Catch-a-Wave Bay. Or, you can go with the flow of the relaxing Paradise River and lounge in the shade while the little ones play at Ohana Bay.