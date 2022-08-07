Watch them show off their basketball wizardry, incredible ball handling skills, and excellent showmanship. Showcase attendees can expect to experience high flying dunks, incredible passes, and you may even find yourself a part of the show! Get your tickets at wildadventures.com.
Something to Smile About: The Harlem Globetrotters head to Wild Adventures in Valdosta (FCL July 8, 2022)
Perfect for families and children of all ages! You can catch them July 8 - 10 at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. in the All-Star Amphitheater.