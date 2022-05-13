Something to Smile About: Live music at Wild Adventures in Valdosta (FCL May 13, 2022)

All guests visiting the park with a General Admission ticket will also need to purchase a General Concert Admission ticket for $10 or a Reserved Concert Seat for $15 in order to gain access to the show. General Admission to every 2022 All-Star Concert is free with a Season Pass and Reserved Concert Seats are $5 for Gold Season Passholders and $10 for Silver Season Passholders. Visit wildadventures.com for more details!