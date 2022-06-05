Cabana Village is the place to be - where you can hang out in a cabana or a lounger and enjoy a day of tropical relaxation. Or head up to the theme park on Sunday for Muffins for Moms! The first 500 moms at Wild Adventures on Mother's Day will get a free muffin to enjoy! Go to https://www.wildadventures.com/ for more information.
Something to Smile About: Fun in the sun with mom at Wild Adventures and Splash Island Park in Valdosta (FCL May 6, 2022)
The first 500 moms at Wild Adventures on Mother's Day will get a free muffin to enjoy. Yum!