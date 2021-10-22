How can you help a youth in your life? Be a positive example for them. Get them involved in problem solving and critical thinking. Help them get involved in the community and organizations that help with soft skill development. Go to https://ifas.ufl.edu/ for more information.
Soft Skills Help You Build a Bright Future (FCL Oct. 22, 2021)
Kelsey Cook of UF/IFAS shares how soft skills are rooted in behavior, attitude and values that help you in all facets of life and how to best teach them to kids.