x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

Smart Home Tech is Booming at the CES Show (FCL Jan. 9, 2023)

Mario Armstrong, Digital Lifestyle Expert, joins us from the big show with all kinds of cutting edge technology that takes us into the future right now.

More Videos

The latest in consumer electronics and technology are unveiled every year in early January from CES in Las Vegas! CES is the world’s largest annual innovation event and draws thousands of industry professional attendees to witness the next generation of consumer technology from hundreds of exhibitors debuting their new products!

Web-sites for more information: 

BestofCES.com

The Voyager Free 60 Series: Poly.com

 Sleep Number® smart bed: Sleepnumber.com

 Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller & Smart Wireless Soil Sensors

moen.com/smart-home

Worx Landroid Vision: Landroid-vision.com

Masonite M-Pwr™ Smart Doors: MPwrSmartDoors.com

Before You Leave, Check This Out