Small business marketing made easy (FCL May 4, 2023)

With National Small Business Month upon us, economic uncertainty is taking a toll on small business owners nationwide. 85% expect economic conditions to get worse or at best, stay the same. In preparation, small business owners may be holding back on investing in their business, but there could be a better way. There’s a tool that can help them market to their customers. iStock’s VisualGPS Insights can help small business owners with the following:
- How to differentiate your approach from others in your same industry.
- When is the best time to launch a special offer to your target audience.
- Knowing what images and videos are standing out in different regions.
- Inspiration to turn regular content into revenue-boosting creative campaigns that help small businesses level the playing field with competitors.
Visit istockphoto.com/vgpsinsights for more information and use the code iStock20 for 20% off certain istock products.