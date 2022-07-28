'Sizzle' is our weather word of the weekend (FCL July 28, 2022)

The last couple of weekends have featured plenty of storms. This weekend is more about the heat with a tropical low staying south and a stormy front north of us.

On average our hottest afternoon temperatures occur the last two weeks of July and this year is no exception. The good news is the tropics remain quiet for now. But remember about 80% of our named storms occur from August to October and the pattern is ripe for a busy season.

This weekend nature brings the sizzle with afternoon feels like temperatures of 100-110! Remember to hydrate and check on the young, elderly and pets. They need an air-conditioned place. Storms will be far and few between with the best chance of rain for the west coast of Florida.