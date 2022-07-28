'Sizzle' is our weather word of the weekend (FCL July 28, 2022)

On average our hottest afternoon temperatures occur the last two weeks of July and this year is no exception. The good news is the tropics remain quiet for now. But remember about 80% of our named storms occur from August to October and the pattern is ripe for a busy season.
This weekend nature brings the sizzle with afternoon feels like temperatures of 100-110! Remember to hydrate and check on the young, elderly and pets. They need an air-conditioned place. Storms will be far and few between with the best chance of rain for the west coast of Florida.
CLIMATOLOGICALLY: Our next chance of open window weather or 50 degree weather (10C -15 C) is now just 3 months away as average high temperatures start to fall this weekend, albeit VERY SLOWLY. We drop from an average high of 92.1 to 92.0 (33.4C to 33.3C!) I know I get excited about the little things but they do add up, right? Just know you have made it over the worst part of the heat bump.