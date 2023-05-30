Sisters Of The Sea: Empowering Female Surfers in Jacksonville, FL (FCL May 30, 2023)

Sisters of the Sea, a non-profit women’s surfing organization, was founded in July of 1997 when 8 women came together for a memorable surf session at Dolphin Plaza in Jacksonville, FL.

Later these women have started the Sisters of the Sea Surf Classic, one of the largest and certainly longest running ALL female surf contests in the nation. Sisters of the Sea uses the contest as a way to get more women in the water and to raise money to help women in our community with breast cancer.