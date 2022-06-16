x
First Coast Living

Simple summertime snacks and meals (FCL June 16, 2022)

Registered Dietitian, Kristin Kirkpatrick says it's all about balance. Learn about snacks that are healthy and delicious.

QUESTIFIED STUFFED MINI COOKIE BITES

 

NUTRITIONAL INFO

Yields: 4 servings |  Serving Size: 1 Cookie

Calories: 130  | Protein: 9g  | Fat: 7g | Net Carb: 4g

Total Carb: 12g   | Sugar: 2g

 

INGREDIENTS:

4 Mini Cookies and Cream Bars

4 tsp peanut butter

1 tbsp sugar free white chocolate chips

¼ tsp coconut oil

 

METHOD:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Roll each mini bar into a ball and press it flat
  3. Add 1 tsp of peanut butter to the center of each flattened bar
  4. Fold the sides around it and roll it into a ball
  5. Bake for 5 minutes. Let cool completely.

Visit questnutrition.com for more information.

