Simple summertime snacks and meals (FCL June 16, 2022)

QUESTIFIED STUFFED MINI COOKIE BITES
NUTRITIONAL INFO
Yields: 4 servings | Serving Size: 1 Cookie
Calories: 130 | Protein: 9g | Fat: 7g | Net Carb: 4g
Total Carb: 12g | Sugar: 2g
INGREDIENTS:
4 Mini Cookies and Cream Bars
4 tsp peanut butter
1 tbsp sugar free white chocolate chips
¼ tsp coconut oil
METHOD:
- Preheat oven to 350 F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Roll each mini bar into a ball and press it flat
- Add 1 tsp of peanut butter to the center of each flattened bar
- Fold the sides around it and roll it into a ball
- Bake for 5 minutes. Let cool completely.
